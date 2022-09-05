Labor Day morning started off with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. The radar is mostly quiet as of early this afternoon but we are still under heavy cloud cover. We keep the clouds around throughout the day but don’t let them scare you. There will be a lot of dry time before rain chances rise into the evening. The cloud cover will make it difficult for temperatures to rise and we will see highs peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We have a stationary front that’s across southern Indiana Monday morning. This front, along with an area of low pressure to our southwest, will keep unsettled conditions for our afternoon. As we get to the peak heating of the day, more spotty to widely scattered showers and storms will develop in the area. If your planning to fire up the grill for dinner this evening, just keep a close eye on the radar.

Fog will likely develop early Tuesday morning. Plan on allowing a few extra minutes on to your morning commute. The afternoon will bring a little more sunshine but a few spotty showers and storms will be possible in the area.

Humidity lowers Tuesday evening into Wednesday and our rain chances continue to trend down too. We bring more sunshine back by the middle of the week and temperatures heat up to the mid 80s. More changes arrive by next weekend. Showers and storms return to the forecast. Stay tuned for updates as we fine tune the forecast these next few days.