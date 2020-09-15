‘Spicesurance’ announced by McDonald’s with Spicy McNuggets launch

INDIANAPOLIS — McDonald’s is offering customers “Spicesurance” to celebrate the new Spicy Chicken McNuggets when they are released Wednesday, September 16.

McDonald’s said Spicesurance is a buy one-get one deal that will cover all fans’ orders of Spicy Chicken McNuggets for one day only, Wednesday, September 16.

According to the restaurant chain, when you order a 6-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets through the McDonald’s App, you can add Spicesurance for six additional McNuggets free of charge.

After downloading the app, McDonald’s said you can elect either of the below Spicesurance coverage plans with your 6 piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets order (limit one per order):

Six additional Spicy Chicken McNuggets: Think you can handle the heat? You can enjoy the perks of Spicesurance with six more Spicy Chicken McNuggets on us.

on us. Six additional classic Chicken McNuggets: A little on the fence? We’ve got you covered with six of your original favs, risk-free. No added cost involved.

This is the first flavor change to the classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since their 1983 debut, according to the company.

From September 22 – September 28, McDelivery on Uber Eats will give fans a free 10 piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets with a $20 minimum purchase to keep the spicy celebration rolling.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauces arrive nationwide Wednesday.