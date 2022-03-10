INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting and critically injuring a first-year IMPD officer faced a Marion Superior Court judge for his initial appearance Thursday morning.

Mylik Hill, 31, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison, if convicted, six counts of resisting law enforcement, and one count each of criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

At the time of the shooting that left Officer Thomas “Tommy” Mangan with significant injuries to his Adam’s apple and voice box, Hill was out on bond in a case where he was accused of acting as a getaway driver and leading police on a chase following a theft at an Indianapolis Walmart.

We asked how Hill, a parolee, was allowed to walk free on a low cash bond after his Jan. 31 arrest for theft, a level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, and we learned it was because the court was not aware he was on parole.

“How in the hell did the system not catch that this is the same person,” questioned Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President, Rick Snyder.

Officials believe this was due to a spelling discrepancy — one single letter in Hill’s first name to be specific.

When Hill was arrested and booked into jail on Jan. 31, he was entered into the system with his name spelled “Mylik,” which he verbally confirmed during his hearing on Thursday, is the correct spelling.

“That is the name throughout all of his criminal history documents as well,” said Amy Jones, presiding judge with the Marion Superior Court.

“When our pretrial supervision folks do a cross-check with the Department of Correction, they do it by name, so that case in which he had served a sentence in the Department of Correction, his name was spelled differently. His name was spelled ‘Mylak,'” said Jones.

When officials cross-checked Hill’s name with the spelling they were given, which included no aliases, no red flags popped up. Jones said the court continued to process Hill and determined there were also no warrants in the system for parole violations or any other outstanding issues under “Mylik Hill.”

Jail records confirm Hill was booked into the Marion County Jail on Jan. 31 at 3:29 p.m. and was released on $500 cash bond, leaving jail at 1:32 a.m. on Feb. 1.

“They proceeded with the interview and the bond was set as if it were his only pending case, it’s an outright arrest on a level six felony, and they went ahead and set the bond accordingly,” said Jones.

The problem is, it wasn’t his only case. The Indiana Department of Correction confirms Hill had been on parole, assigned to the Indianapolis Parole District, since his Feb. 2021 release from Putnamville Correctional Facility for a conviction related to a 2011 armed robbery in Indianapolis.

Again, in that case, IDOC records have Hill’s first name spelled as “Mylak.”

“Normally law enforcement is able to sort out a lot of those issues because they have a lot of databases at their disposal whether it’s the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, other types of databases they can consult, have picture ideas, also have some cross-checking that way, and unfortunately in this situation, when we did that initial check, there just wasn’t anything that indicated he was actually on parole,” said Jones.

At the time bond was set and Hill was released, charges hadn’t yet been filed. The Marion County Prosecutor’s office said the first document it filed in the case was around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.

“In this case charges hadn’t been filed at the time the bond was posted,” said Jones. “There is always an opportunity that when charges are filed that the prosecutor can bring that information to the court, that this is supplemental information that the court clearly did not have at the time they made the bond decision.”

Jones said supplemental information could increase a person’s bond or in other cases, decrease it.

“It could result in the judge taking that supplemental information, reviewing it and making a change. So there was nothing that was filed with the charges indicating that he was on parole, either,” said Jones.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office told CBS4 there is no indication whether or not the screening deputy prosecutor was aware of Hill’s parole status when the case made its way to their office.

Jones said, typically when a convicted felon on parole is arrested on a new felony charge, there is a request for a 15-day hold while parole has the opportunity to catch up and seek a warrant so the person could be held on any parole violation in addition to any bond on a new case.

“At that point in time, nothing was brought in front of the court,” said Jones. “Once charges are filed the case starts. The only time we get information, it’s not by pursuing additional information, it is brought to us by the parties with the case to share with the court for further consideration.”

Parole did request a warrant for Hill’s arrest, Jones said. IDOC said it became aware of Hill’s new arrest and marked him in violation of his parole and delinquent as of Jan. 19, which was his last visit with his parole officer.

The release of Hill on bond was brought on by one single letter difference in his name and it’s not clear why the IDOC offender database contains a different spelling than other filings in his criminal record.

“I did try to look at the sequence of events because certainly we want to know if there was a situation on our end, if there was a gap or if there was something that was overlooked when our pretrial officers were reviewing this, taking down information and cross-checking and verifying and so, that is one thing I can’t answer,” said Jones.

Jones said this appears to be an anomaly. It’s still not clear why or how Hill’s name ended up in the IDOC system under a different spelling than other filings in his state court records.

“There are multiple cases that in a prior arrest, everything has that one common spelling except for that one case where the DOC case, that is the parole case. It does show up Mylik on the criminal history, on the cross-match, but it does not show up that way on the Department of Correction, so I don’t know where that spelling came from,” said Jones. “You don’t know if it was a typographical error somewhere along the way, it’s hard to say.”

Jones said she believes that everyone did what they were supposed to do at the booking and arrest process, as well as the bond setting process.

“It’s certainly very difficult circumstances and a unique situation, but I do think that all of the parties that were involved did do what they were supposed to do with the information they had at the time,” said Jones.

We asked: is there anything besides someone’s name that identifies them when they’re booked on a level 6 felony or misdemeanor charge? Social security number? Birthdate?

“It is a very simple offender search that’s on that. When every person has various different identifying numbers and it’s not something necessarily you can put you know a social security number in and see parole,” Jones said.

“If it’s the position of the courts that something this small, minute and miniscule as this could cause this to occur, then we’ve got bigger problems than we thought we had,” said Snyder. “We are not just pointing to problems, we’re pointing to solutions. We have been working for three years to say there are significant gaps in the electronic records system involved in the criminal justice system. We’ve showed example after example for three years where this has occurred.”

Since his release in 2021, Hill has had three parole violations for drug tests, IDOC confirmed. He was enrolled in an ongoing treatment program.

Hill was out for about four weeks between the Jan. 31 arrest and the Feb. 27 shooting that left Officer Mangan seriously injured.

“This is another tragic example in a long line – a long list of examples,” said Snyder. “People are dying. We are not only advocating for our officer who was critically injured and could have died, but we are also advocating for all of the residents in Indianapolis, many of which are victims of violent offenders, who are repeat offenders.”

Hill was also shot two times during the incident, including once in the chest and thigh.

On Thursday, he was escorted into court, where he was read the charges filed against him by the State. Hill didn’t show visible emotion as Judge Angela Dow Davis read the 10 charges against him.

Hill also told a judge he hadn’t talked to anyone since the shooting.

A judge entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on Hill’s behalf and maintained that his bond be set at $250,000, despite opposition from his court-appointed attorney, who requested it be reduced to $200,000.

Hill has a parole hold, so he will remain in jail for the time being.

He is due back in court on March 17 for a bond revocation hearing in his case for theft and resisting law enforcement and a judge set a pretrial hearing in his attempted murder case for June 21.