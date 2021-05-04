Speedway police ask for help identifying Dollar General theft suspect

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a Dollar General theft suspect.

Police say the theft happened at the Dollar General store located at 2310 Cunningham Road on April 30.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect pictured should contact Lieutenant Jim Thiele at (317) 246-4316 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Dollar store robberies have been a problem in the Indianapolis area as police records show well over 100 robberies of dollar stores every year, with some turning deadly.