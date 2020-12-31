Speedway police arrest man after deadly shooting

Loubens Fradet (booking photo provided by Speedway Police Department)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Speedway Police Department arrested a man Wednesday as a result of a death investigation.

Police said around 2:20 a.m. on December 30, officers were sent to the 2700 block of Embassy Row in the Brickyard Flats apartment complex on a report of a death.

An investigation began after police found a 45-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to police, Loubens Fradet, 41, was arrested and faces a preliminary charge of murder.

Police said formal charges will be filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office at a later date, and the victim’s identity is being withheld pending official notification of next of kin by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

