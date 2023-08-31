SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A Speedway man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, according to the United States Attorney’s Offices, Southern District of Indiana. Charles Marshall, 45, is set to serve 5 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, on Aug. 11, 2022 agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration executed federal search warrants at Marshalls home as part of an investigation into his drug trafficking activities. While in the home officers located 57.6 grams of fentanyl, a loaded gun, as well as a digital scale and blender with drug residue. There was also 24.9 grams of fentanyl found in the headliner of Marshalls car.

“Fentanyl dealers value their profits far more than the lives of our families and neighbors,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “We must fight to save lives by investigating and prosecuting criminals who exploit the epidemic of substance use disorder to satisfy their own greed. Our office, the DEA, and IMPD are committed to holding fentanyl traffickers accountable for pushing deadly poison on our streets.”

Marshall was also ordered for 4 years following his release from federal prison and a $500 fine.