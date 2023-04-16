SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The Marion County Public Health Department has shut down multiple areas of a Speedway Kroger due to reports of rodent activity.

The Kroger located at 5718 Crawfordsville Road was inspected on Thursday after a complaint of rodent activity.

According to the Marion County Public Health Department, inspectors found mouse droppings in three of the store aisles, as the bakery and deli.

The areas were then closed by the inspector for proper sanitation. Those areas will remain closed until they can be inspected again, which is set to happen on April 20th. The rest of the store will remain operational.

Health officials say the store does have regular pest control and say the company is working with officials to deal with the issue.

In a statement, Kroger says “We’re disappointed by the report, however our team acted quickly, deep cleaning the areas noted by the inspectors. Our team also did a further evaluation to ensure all areas meet our high standards. We’re now awaiting the opportunity to schedule a reinspection as soon as possible.”