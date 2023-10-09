INDIANAPOLIS – Tickets are now on sale at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for next April’s total solar eclipse.

Indianapolis is right in the path of totality. In other words, Hoosiers will have the perfect view of the eclipse. It is expected to be a huge tourism boom for the state. Now, Hoosiers and visitors from out of state will be able to view the spectacle at IMS.

The eclipse comes just a month before one of the busiest times of the year in Speedway.

“The weekend of the 500 is organized chaos I could say at best,” laughed Andy Foxworthy, who is a bartender at Dawson’s on Main.

A little bit of chaos can go a long way for business, though. And it is always booming during the month of May.

“The month of May is obviously our busiest month of the year,” said Fred Mann, whose son owns Barbecue and Bourbon in Speedway. “It brings a lot of people from out of town. A lot of regulars who live out of town come here one year and they come back to us next year.”

While the countdown is on for the 2024 Indianapolis 500, that once-in-a-lifetime solar spectacle could bring thousands of visitors to Speedway before those race cars start their engines in May.

“It would be a once in a lifetime, especially for me at my age because there won’t be another one,” said Margery Lawson, who lives just outside of Speedway. “So I would definitely like to see this one.”

Those living in the area like Lawson said IMS is the perfect spot for next April’s solar eclipse, with plenty of viewing opportunities right on the infield.

“When I found out Speedway was going to open it up, that made it much more convenient because I had thought about going down south,” Lawson said. “I plan on buying my $15 admission ticket and getting my glasses and be there.”

For nearby businesses, it just means an extra surge of customers.

“The more things Penske would like to do over there is great for us,” Foxworthy said.

The eclipse is estimated to bring up to a million people to Indiana, and thousands of those could come to Speedway just a month before the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” making for two back-to-back busy months.

“Oh, we’re ready for it,” Mann said. “We do it every year. So, we’d appreciate the business.”

General Admission tickets are $15 per person and will include gate admission, infield parking, and a pair of limited-edition solar eclipse glasses respectfully referred to as “The Greatest Spectacles.”

To purchase tickets, please view here.