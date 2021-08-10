Speedway businesses eye big weekend with NASCAR and IndyCar triple header

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway businesses are gearing up for a heavy race weekend. NASCAR and IndyCar are joining forces for a racing triple header at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). It’s the first major race weekend since the Indy 500.

“We do live from race, to race, to race then we get some actual races put in the middle,” listed Delaney Hill, manager of Dawson’s on Main. “It’s a bit key to bring in extra people, [besides] some customers [that] are regulars.”

It will be all hands on deck for area restaurants. The question is how many hands remain? As with much of the Indy, some establishments near the track say they are still struggling with hiring woes. This comes despite increased foot traffic overall.

“When it is race weekend there’s no requests off in the request book,” laughed Hill. “We are still trying to find people. Unfortunately, it’s been hard to get people to stay, and not quit two weeks later. We lose a lot of people with college starting up too.”

Spots like Tacos and Tequila on Main relaxed mask wearing for employees as COVID cases subsided, however they have since brought it back due to the delta variant. It turns out that’s not all they plan on changing this weekend.

“We don’t open on Sundays, but with the race going on, we are planning to open on Sunday for the fans,” added Gerardo Rios, owner of Tacos and Tequila on Main.

IndyCar’s Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, and the Penzoil 150 will take place on Saturday. NASCAR’s Brickyard 200 comes on Sunday. Race events will carry from Friday through the weekend.