Speeding on Kessler Boulevard growing concern for neighbors

The scene after 3 teens were struck & killed following a multi-car crash on Indy’s near northwest side.

INDIANAPOLIS – Speed is one of the factors police said led the deaths of three teens over Memorial Day Weekend on Kessler Boulevard.

Police said father and daughter Okadema Link and Shantiana Willis were speeding before hitting the 3 teens as they walked along the street.

“The tragedy is shocking. The fact that somebody was speeding on Kessler I mean that’s normal,” Purpose of Life Ministries Reverend David Greene Sr. said.

Jewell Williams lives nearby and said she’s seen reckless driving on Kessler for decades.

“They will even pass you when you’re on your way going south and they are in such a hurry they will pass you and get in the other lane,” Williams said.

“The speed limit is 35 mph, but very few people drive up and down Kessler at 35 mph,” Reverend Greene said.

Reverend Greene’s church sits on Kessler Boulevard. He said most Hoosiers are aware of the speeding issues on this street and there’s no excuse for it.

“Because there are no sidewalks there are going to be people walking up and down the streets of Kessler. So, when you’re driving on Kessler you got to be aware of the walkers and bike riders too,” Reverend Greene said.

Neighbors in the community would like to see something done about the speeding like adding more traffic lights or having police watch for speeding in the late hours of the night.