Special prosecutor issues statement as deadly Speedway officer-involved shooting remains under investigation

The special prosecutor appointed to investigate a Speedway officer-involved shooting that took place in February released a statement Tuesday about his investigation.

Earlier this month, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced attorney Chris Gaal will serve as special prosecutor in the Feb. 12. shooting death of 28-year-old De’Aire Gray.

According to the Speedway Police Department, the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 when officers were conducting an investigation in the 5900 block of W. 25th Street that led to a suspect fleeing on foot.

Police say during the foot chase, Gray produced a weapon, which led to an officer shooting him.

The shooting was said to have occurred near the 5900 block of Crawfordsville Road, in the area of a shopping mall.

Police say only one of the three pursuing officers discharged their weapon.

The suspect was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with injuries initially described by police as “non-life threatening,” but he later died at the hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting.

On Tuesday, Gaal provided this update, saying the investigation is still underway and urging anyone with information to come forward:

On March 1, 2021 I was appointed by the Honorable Amy M. Jones of the Marion Superior Court as Special Prosecutor to complete the investigation and any prosecution that might arise from the February 12, 2021 death of De’Aire Gray. I filed my Acceptance in this matter on March 4, 2021 and immediately requested all information from the Speedway Police Department concerning this police action shooting fatality. On March 12, 2021 I received materials from the Speedway Police Department. Upon review of these initial materials, I determined in my professional opinion it was in the best interests of all involved that an independent law enforcement agency assume responsibility for conducting the investigation. On March 19, 2021 I requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police, who immediately assigned a team of investigators and assumed responsibility for conducting the investigation. This independent investigation is currently being pursued diligently. Under my appointment as Special Prosecutor I am committed to faithfully and honestly discharging my duties. I am further committed to transparency, to the extent consistent with and in accordance with my legal obligations. My goal is to ensure that evidence is collected and examined in as sterile an environment as possible, which I will strive to do throughout the investigation. In order to conduct as thorough an investigation as possible, I also ask members of the community to cooperate with the investigators who are working on the case. I am not permitted to try the case in the media and will therefore refrain from commenting on matters that are currently still under investigation. However, I will keep citizens of the community informed of the process and progress of this investigation until such time as it is complete. I would ask that anyone with pertinent information regarding this case, please call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.