Special prosecutor in Dreasjon Reed case requests autopsy not be released

INDIANAPOLIS — The special prosecutor in the Dreasjon Reed case is requesting his autopsy not be released.

An IMPD officer shot and killed Reed in May.

Special prosecutor Rosemary Khoury filed the petition on Tuesday.

She says releasing the autopsy could “create a significant risk of harm to the pending criminal investigation.”

The Marion County Superior Court will decide on that request.

Reed’s family says their patience has worn thin As they wait for more information in this case.

