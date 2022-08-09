INDIANAPOLIS — Voters in Indiana’s second congressional district will be tasked with filling the vacancy left in the U.S. House when Congresswoman Jackie Walorski died in a crash.

On Tuesday, Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order calling for the special election. The purpose of the election will be to fill the vacancy for the remainder of Congresswoman Walorski’s term.

Congresswoman Walorski was elected in November 2020 to fill a two-year term beginning January 3, 2021 through January 3, 2023. She was up for re-election in the November general election.

Congresswoman Walorski was one of four people who died in a crash in Elkhart County in early August. She, along with Zachary Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party and Walorski’s communications director Emma Thomson all died in the crash. As did the driver in the other vehicle, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee.

A caucus of committee members called by the state chair for each major party will determine who will be nominated for the election. They have until August 26 to make their decisions. Candidates can file a declaration of candidacy with the Indiana Election Division and the chair of the party caucus if they want to run.

The Democratic Party nominated their candidate for the election during the May primary. Paul D. Steury will go up against whoever is chosen by the Republican caucus. Independent candidates can also run in the election.

The special election will be held concurrently with the general election on November 8.