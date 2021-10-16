Southwest side stabbing kills one, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight stabbing on the city’s southwest side.

According to IMPD, officers were called just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday to the 5700 block of Milhouse Road for a report of a person stabbed.

Once on the scene, officers located a victim suffering from traumatic injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of the time of this report, IMPD has not released victim or suspect information.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.