Southwest side home receives more than $10K worth of damage in fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire caused extensive damage to a home on the southwest side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 2700 block of Roena Street just after 1:30 a.m. That’s near Holt Road and Sam Jones Expressway.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

The home was occupied but no one was there at the time of the fire.

Officials estimate the home received about $10,000 to $12,000 in damages. Most of the damage was centered around the kitchen.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.