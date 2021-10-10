Southwest airlines cancel over 1,000 flights during busy travel weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest airlines has cancelled more than 1,000 flights today after cancelling 808 Saturday.

The airline is blaming weather and air traffic control issues.

Southwest tweeted this saying that things would improve, not worsen.

ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

If your travel was affected, please explore self-service rebooking options by checking your flight status on https://t.co/GiF91yLJcx. (2/2) — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

In a recent statement the Southwest Airlines Pilot Association said, “SWAPA is aware of operational difficulties affecting Southwest Airlines today due to a number of issues, but we can say with confidence that our pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions.”

“Our pilots will continue to overcome SWA management’s poor planning, as well as any external operational challenges, and remain the most productive pilots in the world. They will continue to be focused on their highest priority — safety.”

The union’s president, Casey Murray, blames the cancellations on staffing and a “poorly run operation”.

If you think your future flight could be effected by these cancellations, view your flight status immediately.