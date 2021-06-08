Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd announce new tour, Indiana stop

INDIANAPOLIS–Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Lynyrd Skynyrd are back and ready to hit the road on their Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour announced Tuesday.

The band was on the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, when the global pandemic pushed them off the road. 15 months later, the iconic Southern Rockers aren’t quite ready to say “farewell.”

Tour producers Live Nation said the 30-date outing kicks off June 13, 2021 and runs coast to coast through November 19. Skynyrd will land at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on October 8th with special guest Tesla.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.

Fan presale begins Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit LynyrdSkynyrd.com/tour and using the special code SKYNYRDBIGWHEELS.



More information about tickets and tour dates can be found at LynyrdSkynyrd.com.

Original Lynyrd Skynyrd member Gary Rossington, lead singer Johnny Van Zant and lead guitarist Rickey Medlocke delivered a personal message to their fans about the band’s touring plans, which can be seen here.