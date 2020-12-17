Southeast side home damaged in vehicle fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that spread to a home Thursday morning.

Around 5 a.m., crews were called to a home in the 5600 block of Thompson Park Boulevard on the southeast side for a report of a vehicle on fire in the driveway of a home.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire had spread to the garage. They were able to contain the flames to the garage and the attic.

A family of four living inside the home made it out safely.

No one was hurt due to the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News