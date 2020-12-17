Southeast side home damaged in vehicle fire

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that spread to a home Thursday morning.

Around 5 a.m., crews were called to a home in the 5600 block of Thompson Park Boulevard on the southeast side for a report of a vehicle on fire in the driveway of a home.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire had spread to the garage. They were able to contain the flames to the garage and the attic.

A family of four living inside the home made it out safely.

No one was hurt due to the fire.

The fire is under investigation.