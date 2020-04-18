South side crash puts mother & two children in hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman and her two children are recovering in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Indy’s south side.

According to police, the crash happened on Troy Avenue and Draper Street shortly after midnight Saturday.

Witnesses on scene say the car was traveling east on Troy Avenue and struck the side of the I-65 overpass bridge before flipping on its roof.

Medics arrived and transported the woman, who was not conscious, to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Two children, a 7-year-old and a younger child, were also taken to Riley Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Investigators are still gathering more information and trying to figure out what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.