South Bend officer helps boy with lemonade stand

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A South Bend Police officer and a local boy reuniting with a purpose.

We first introduced you to the pair a month ago when that officer donated to the young entrepreneur’s lemonade stand.

For 15 minutes Sunday afternoon, South Bend police officer Ron Glon helped 12-year-old entrepreneur Jaelynn Wilson run his lemonade stand.

Glon was hoping to match a donation depending on how much they made in that time-span. He ended up donating $150.

Jaelynn says he looks up to Officer Glon and that he’s thankful for all of the strength and support he’s given him.

“It made me feel so good to be able to work with a police officer because you got to think, he could know everything that’s happening with George Floyd, riots and all this stuff. He has to take in on that and make sure that he doesn’t be one of those cops.”

Jaelynn’s mom says she’s been teaching him to not have a negative opinion about police officers.

As much as officer Glon wants to support Jaelynn’s small business, he also wants Jaelynn to know he’ll always be there for him.

“We don’t want them to judge us because of the color of our skin, but you know, let’s not judge them because of their uniform either, said Tina Wilson, Jaelynn’s mom. So lets come together and do what we can and just push the bad people out.”

If I can come here and maybe relay that message to him, let him know that he doesnt have to be scared of us. said Glon.

Jaelynn says he looks up to Glon and that officers like him will change the world.

“Of course I know with everything going on there are some out there who can be bad, but with ones like him I feel like they could change our whole nation, said Wilson.