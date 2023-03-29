FISHERS — South American theft groups are targeting affluent homes in Hamilton County and robbing thousands of items from them, according to local law enforcement.

“Generally it’s high net worth individuals benign targeted by these groups,” said Paul Keenan, the founder of Phaktor Security Consulting and former FBI Special Agent in Charge in Indianapolis.

Fishers police believe that the groups have become active in the city.

“We believe these groups are active in fishers from time to time,” FPD Sgt. Tom Weger said.

Weger said the groups are made up of people from countries like Chile and Colombia who come to the United States to rob homes. A Fishers home was robbed as recently as July 4, 2022, when two suspects were arrested for trying to steal $25,000 worth of items from a house on Allister Drive.

“These specifics theft groups are very organized, they’re very sophisticated,” Weger said.

Carmel police investigated three of these types of burglaries in 2021, 10 in 2022 and are already looking into seven so far in 2023.

“They will conduct surveillance on their location prior to going out there to rob the house,” Keenan said.

Keenan said these groups target people with high net worth. Police said detectives believe a home in a gated neighborhood off 106th Street in Carmel was robbed by one of these groups.

Court documents say that an estimated $250,000 in bags, jewelry and more was stolen.

“The goal for them is to get as much out of one hit as possible,” Keenan said.

Court documents show four suspects, all from Chile, were arrested a few days later with stolen goods from the Carmel home.

FPD Sgt. Weger said he wants neighbors to prepare themselves.

“We want the neighbor to understand what’s normal activity for each other,” Weger said.