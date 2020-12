The new Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console is seen for sale on the first day of its launch, at an electronics shop in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture on November 12, 2020. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Sony’s PlayStation 5 appears to be the hot holiday gift this season.

According to Business Insider, it had the biggest console launch in US history.

The latest PlayStation sold up to 2.5 million units in one day when it was released in November.

Business Insider said Sony bested itself in setting the record. The PlayStation 4 launch in November 2013 was the last record holder.

The PlayStation 5 starts at $399.