‘Something blue’: Indy event planning business reflects on effects of COVID on weddings in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Blue Llama Events, an Indy event-coordinating company, is one of the many businesses in the wedding world that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We spoke with owner Jean Rivers to get a personal opinion of how the deadly virus has impacted her business and the wedding planning business in general.

“Lots of clients did choose to push it [their wedding] back into following years, some chose to move forward with the event during times that you were allowed to have an event and then we just worked under those mandates,” explained Rivers.

Before the pandemic hit, 30% of weddings were planned by a wedding coordinator or event planner. Jean told us she is curious to know what the number is now due to how even more stressful planning a wedding is with mandates in place.

Rivers explained, “Even though I thought a planner was completely invaluable for doing a wedding, and taking stress off, and fixing problems, and helping people have a really great experience both planning and on wedding day. I feel like more people have seen the value in hiring planners for that same exact reason.”

Jean and her team continue to organize many events such as weddings and corporate events throughout the Indianapolis area and beyond while making sure to remain safe.

The entire Blue Llama team is vaccinated, wears masks during events, and asks the vendors of those events, as well, to mask-up. The team wants their clients to feel safe and secure on their special day.

We asked Rivers if she predicts that this is going to be the continuous future for the wedding world and she, like many of us, said she doesn’t know.

Seeing a time before masks and mandates might be a foreign concept from now on.

“It’s really about giving them the easiest ways to progress. Whether that’s like strategically saying, ‘You have to move your date?’ Okay, let’s pick some dates, see which vendors are available to make that change, how much that’s going to cost you, and what has to be cancelled versus rescheduled.”

Blue Llama events continues to run a successful business throughout the state and beyond despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jean and her team are not afraid for what’s to come next for the industry.