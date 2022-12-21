INDIANAPOLIS — Some meal delivery services are suspending their deliveries on Friday due to the incoming winter storm.

“When the weather is super cold like this, it’s dangerous to be outside,” said Brian Crispin, Director of Marketing at Wheeler Mission. “It can be deadly.”



As winter weather makes its way to central Indiana, meal services are scrambling to prepare.



“We’re trying to get our deliveries in early before the weather disrupts any delivery processes,” Crispin said. “Our meal prep is happening right now to make sure it’s all ready.”



Wheeler Mission serves about 1,200 meals a day across several locations. Regardless of the conditions, its doors will stay open.



“It doesn’t matter how cold it gets, doesn’t matter how much snow, our doors will be open,” Crispin said. “If someone needs shelter, we encourage them to come inside. If you need a meal, we’re there for you. Our doors are open every single day.”



Meals On Wheels provides hot and cold meals to qualified individuals 18 and older in the Indianapolis community.



“With the impending weather, we’ve decided to suspend routes on Friday for all of our clients,” said Pat Sebanc, Communications Coordinator for Meals on Wheels.



They’re rushing to get emergency meal kits to clients stocked full of nonperishable items as they wait out the storm. Sebanc says they’re also checking in with clients.



“Sometimes these are the only people they see every day,” Sebanc said. “Obviously with this weather and not being able to deliver on Friday, with suspending routes, it’s important to check on your neighbor and people around your community.”



Both organizations are in need of donations and volunteers. To learn more about Wheeler Mission, click here. If you’d like to learn more about Meals on Wheels, click here.