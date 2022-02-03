Some Hamilton County residents brave the elements during snowy conditions

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — On Indiana’s Travel Status Map, Hamilton County sits in the orange, or under a “watch”, limiting travel to just essential only as road conditions remain hazardous.

During CBS4’s trip to Carmel, we went out to find families enjoying the snow for a fun twist to the winter storm. However, for several hours, parks, neighborhoods and streets were empty for the majority of the day.

Many businesses saw closures, while some, like Kroger, remained open.

We spoke with one shopper, who made the trip to get a few last-minute items.

“I drove about two blocks, and it wasn’t too bad, but I would have to say it’s getting worse so stay home now!” said Becky Miller, resident.

Despite numerous road crews we saw out, roads still remained pretty slick in some spots. Crews continued to work against the constant snowfall that went on all day.

It wasn’t until later in the afternoon we spotted Dana Harrell and his family enjoying the snow at Carmel’s Central Park.

“I grew up where Butler was the hill to go to and they have a big stadium there now. Just kind of roam around and see what you can find and we found this!” he said.

Harrell’s family was the only family we found during our several hours in Carmel. He says it’s important families take the time to make memories, no matter the weather.

“Whether it’s rain, sleet, sun or shine, you know… you got to have them come outside and just enjoy the weather and not be in front of the iPad or computer,” he added.