Some educators frustrated over vaccine eligibility

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Despite surrounding states adding teachers to their vaccine eligibility plan, it could be a while before teachers are added to Indiana’s line up. The Indiana State Teachers Association, an advocacy group for students, educators and public education, said it is unacceptable to not prioritize teachers.

“What’s happening across the state are a number of disruptions for student learning,” Keith Gambill, ISTA President, said. “That has to do with quarantining, and that includes our staff. We’ve had cases where individual school buildings or sometimes entire school districts have had to close for a day up to two weeks because of staff being on quarantine.”

Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department, said the decisions for who gets vaccinated next are difficult.

“It’s a tough situation for us because the teachers are really critical,” Caine said. “We know we need them to be in those classrooms. But hey, I’ve got Indy bus drivers that are just as important. They’re picking up people that are high risk. I’ve got air traffic controllers, they’re bringing in our vaccine to us.”

Gambill acknowledged the demand for vaccines is higher than supply right now. But, he brought up the new CDC guidelines that state a fully vaccinated person does not have to quarantine after exposure if two weeks have passed since their second dose.

“These other states have seen that it’s critical to stabilize our education services by getting our educators vaccinated,” Gambill said.

Caine said she is hopeful by the time mid-March gets here there will be a large enough supply they can begin vaccinating teachers.

“We’re hoping we can quickly get through 20,000 teachers, we can quickly get through maybe 400 or 500 Indy bus drivers,” Caine said. “Our grocery store workers, essential workers, when this pandemic started, people were scared to go out their door and yet they were right there in that service line helping to provide needed food.”

When more vaccine is available, state health officials said people ages 60 and older will be able to sign-up, then those 50 and older along with people who have specific co-morbidities.

Those co-morbidities include active dialysis patients, down syndrome, solid organ transplant recipients, sickle cell disease patients, and people who are actively in treatment for cancer or in the last three months, or with active primary lung cancer, active hematologic cancers, lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma.

It is unclear when Hoosiers 60+ and these two groups will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.