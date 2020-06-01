Some arrests reported with curfew in effect for Marion County until Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Police reported a handful of arrests Sunday night after an 8 p.m. curfew went into effect in Indianapolis and Marion County.

CBS4 crews saw up to a dozen people detained in the city, with many of the incidents happening near Washington and Pennsylvania downtown.

The downtown area, for the most part, was quiet Sunday night, a far cry from Friday and Saturday nights when large protests turned into riots that left businesses damaged.

A largely peaceful protest and march took place during the afternoon. Protesters yelled, “Hands up, don’t shoot” and gathered at Monument Circle. As the protest wore on, police said over loudspeakers that the assembly had “become unlawful” and ordered the crowd to break up.

Protests have erupted across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Around 6 p.m., two hours before the 8 p.m. curfew was to go into effect, police officers fired tear gas and pepper balls to break up the crowds.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor held a news conference minutes after the curfew began, telling people they were better off staying home. Taylor also addressed the use of chemical agents Sunday night.

“Just like last night, whenever officers feel in danger or we’ve seen criminal activity occurring, that’s usually the reason we’re releasing the tear gas or pepper ball,” Taylor said during the brief news conference.

“Go home for yourself, go home for your family, go home for your city,” Taylor said. “There is nothing you will prove tonight by violating this order.”

The Indiana Department of Transportation shut down several ramps Sunday night to aid with the Indianapolis curfew:

I-70 WB to Fletcher/Ohio/Michigan

I-65 SB to Fletcher/Ohio/Michigan

I-65 NB to Washington St

I-65 NB/SB to MLK