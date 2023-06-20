INDIANAPOLIS – A new study reveals what many senior citizens already know; Social Security benefits are not keeping up with inflation.

Even following the largest Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) in decades, 8.7%, the report from the Senior Citizens League shows Social Security is still lagging behind price increases for millions of Americans.

From 2000 to 2023, the report shows Social Security checks have lost 36% of their buying power, relative to the price of goods and services. In 2000, Social Security recipients were receiving $816 a month. In 2023, they are receiving $1453.20 per month. According to the analysis, however, recipients need $1969.80 per month to keep up with current prices and inflation.

The primary reason why Social Security benefits have lagged behind inflation is because inflation was nearly nonexistent in the early 2000s. Because of that, benefits stayed about the same for years.

The last couple of years have drastically changed the picture.

“Soaring inflation over the past two years has deeply weakened the buying power of Social Security benefits, particularly for the oldest and disabled adults who have received benefits the longest,” Senior Citizens League Analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement.

“Between January 2000 and February 2023, Social Security COLAs increased benefits by 78%, averaging 3.4% annually,” the report states. “But the cost of goods and services purchased by typical retirees rose by 141.4% averaging about 6.2% annually over the same period.

“For every $100 a retired household spent on goods and services in 2000, that household can only buy about $64 worth today,” the report concluded.

Even with the shortfall, there has been improvement this year. In 2022, benefits had lost 40% of their buying power. This year’s COLA brought the gap down to 36%.

The Senior Citizens League is calling on the Social Security Administration to consider these numbers when calculating next year’s COLA. However, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of optimism about a much more significant increase.