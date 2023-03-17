So far this year Indianapolis has had seven completely dry weekends and only three weekends with precipitation. After a cloudy, cold day, skies will clear tonight. The lack of cloud cover tonight means a lot more heat will escape from the surface, sending temperatures and wind chills plummeting. This is the final weekend of Winter and the weather will feel like it. We will wake up Saturday morning with temperatures in the 20s and single-digit wind chill. A cold front will move across the state and snow showers will develop by sunrise. A dusting to very light accumulations are possible and there may be some slick spots on the roads.

Saturday will be a blustery day with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour. Temperatures will only rise into the low 30 and wind chills will only climb to the 20s. Fortunately, winds ease for Sunday, however, it will remain cold.

Spring starts Monday with sunny skies. A warming trend will begin with highs in the mid 40s. We’ll stay sunny with highs in the 50s Tuesday. By Thursday and Friday high temperatures will be near 70-degrees but we’ll have a chance for rain on both days.

