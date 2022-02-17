INDIANAPOLIS – So far, we have just seen rain. Don’t be fooled, temperatures are falling and roads will become slick, and rain will change over to ice and snow, making for a messy night and morning commute for Friday.

Since midnight, Indianapolis has picked up over an inch of rainfall. Terre Haute has picked up over 1.5″ of rainfall!

More rain is on the way for this afternoon on top of what is already saturated ground, flooding remains a concern into the overnight hours. Flood watches and warnings continue into this evening and overnight.

Rain will transition into a wintry mix, including freezing rain and sleet, as we head into the evening commute and evening hours. That mix will transition into light snow showers.

In general, an additional .5″ to an inch of rain is possible, especially in our southeastern counties where temperatures will be slow to drop below freezing.

Ice accumulation will stay between a light glaze and .2″ of an inch with higher totals to our north.

Snow totals remain the same as this morning. Indy could see a light dusting to up to an inch with higher totals well to our north. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in those areas.





Due to the change over to ice and snow, roads will be slick. Roads were not treated due to the rain. Friday morning’s commute will have slick spots, so take it slow.