Snow is moving into southern half of the state and will accumulate soon

A storm system moving by to our south is now spreading snow across the southern half of the state. Light snow will be likely through the evening rush hour. The main energy with the storm will stay well south of Indiana so snow accumulation will be mainly south of I-70. North of I-70 a few flurries will be possible.

Up to a half-inch of snow is likely in the I-70 corridor. North of I-70 a few flurries will be possible. South of I-70 up to an inch of snow is expected. The snow will taper to flurries by 11pm and skies will clear after Midnight. Low temperatures will fall into the teens overnight, so slick roads will be likely Thursday morning.

