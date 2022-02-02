Snow crews preparing for a long few days in Boone County

LEBANON, Ind. — By 5 p.m. Wednesday, Lebanon had already seen an inch of snow and crews were already hard at work.

Boone County EMA Director Mike Martin said he and other first responders would be out late Wednesday night as the first round of this storm finishes and the next begins.

“We’re going to be out checking the roads and making sure folks are safe,” Martin said.

They won’t be the only people still out in these cold conditions into the night. Philip Rolf, the President of R&N Tool Rental, said he and his snow crews will too.

“We’ll be out for the next 36 to 48 hours,” Rolf said.

Along with renting tools, R&N does snow removal during the winter to help the local small business through the slower part of the year.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook for probably about the last two days,” Rolf said.

This being the first big snow of the season, Rolf said it’s exciting but that feeling wears off fast.

“When you’re actually out working and doing the job its only fun for about 30 minutes,” he said.

If you aren’t supposed to be out on the road, Martin said it’s best you not be.

“If you don’t have to go anywhere stay home,” he said.

Martin and other county leaders will be keeping an eye on the snow fall to make sure they can best keep citizens in the know.

“We’re going to monitor to see how much more snow we’ll get, hopefully it’ll taper off and quit but I don’t think I am going to get lucky,” Martin said.

He said they’re prepared for anything, even rescuing people stranded on nearby Highway 65, something they haven’t had to do since the blizzard of 1978.

“Yes, they went out with the military vehicles and snow mobiles to get those folks,” Martin said.

The best thing people can do to help out snow crews is keep their cars out of the street.

“If you stay off the roads and let them get them open, that’s the best thing that helps everybody to keep everything going,” Martin said.

It’s also important to only use 911 for emergency calls.

“Don’t call 911 to see if your job is opening or anything like that, because those folks are swamped in there,” he said.

A few more tips from Martin, make sure to check on your neighbors and family if power starts to go out.

On top of that, if you have a fire hydrant in your yard, go ahead and dig it out from the snow so firefighters don’t have to mess with that in an emergency.