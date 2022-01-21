Snow chances in Indianapolis Sunday morning, accumulations likely

INDIANAPOLIS – Snow lovers, this forecast is for you! Let’s start with today and move forward from there.

For the rest of your Friday, temperatures will top off in the upper 20s with more sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the teens, making for a cold night.





Saturday, winds will pick up making for a cold and blustery day. Temperatures will top off right around freezing with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s.





Now let’s talk snow. Sunday, before sunrise, between 3-5 a.m., snow will begin to fall. Since it has been cold enough, any snow that does fall will stick. This means any untreated roads will likely become slick Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 20s all day long. Generally, along and north of I-70, 1″-2″ will be possible. Here in Indy, 0.5″-1″+ is possible. Areas south of Indy will see at least a dusting but up to 0.5″.

The snow does not last long. By Sunday afternoon, we will see just mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows drop into the teens.

Monday will be cold and cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s. Overnight lows drop into the middle 20s.

Tuesday there is another chance of snow showers but timing and totals are uncertain right now.