INDIANAPOLIS – On this day 15 years ago, we picked up over 3″ of snow across central Indiana!

Record high: 68° set back in 1906

Record low: -21° set back in 1984

Precipitation: 2.25″ set back in 1959

Snowfall: 3.5″ set back in 2007

Back in 1983, 0.25″-0.5″ of ice accumulated across southern portions of central Indiana.