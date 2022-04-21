INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indy just got a little sweeter. The Sugar Factory first opened its doors to the public on April 15 and so far, business couldn’t be better.

“With more than 12 years serving up decadent sweets and treats around the world, we are so excited to bring our fun, high energy brand to Indianapolis,” shares owner Charissa Davidovici. “Sugar Factory’s food, drinks, and atmosphere offer entertainment for guests of all ages, making the city’s family-friendly community a perfect fit.”

Sugar Factory in Indianapolis soft-launched the opening of its doors Friday, April 15, but will host an extravagant grand opening with Nick Cannon as the event’s DJ, members of the Pacers and Colts, and all different kinds of influencers this Saturday, April 23. This event is VIP only and will kick off the restaurant making its mark in the Circle City. The restaurant is expecting over 1,000 guests. Sugar Factory Indianapolis General Manager, Edward Carbajal, said he and his staff couldn’t be more excited to be Downtown.

“It’s been crazy busy but fun. We’re also a family-oriented restaurant. We have a ton of desserts. We have rainbow pancakes, insane milkshakes,” said Carbajal.

Edward told us that celebrating your birthday at Sugar Factory is like no other. With the vibrant aesthetic and the fun foods to choose from, it’s a great place to be on your special day. “We have this King Kong sundae. Massive. 24 scoops of ice cream, sparklers, we play music, and we do TikTok dances.” Edward said you can even catch him dancing too.