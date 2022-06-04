INDIANAPOLIS — Smoke was visible Saturday afternoon in downtown Indy as firefighters put out multiple trailer fires on the city’s near west side.

Two semi-trailers caught fire at Rays Trash Services, the Indianapolis Fire Department said. The business is located at 200 S. Harding, just southwest of the Indianapolis Zoo.

IFD tweeted that crews made quick work of the fires by deploying handlines to quickly knock down flames while establishing a water supply. They then used master stream operations to fully extinguish the fires.

Photos from the scene, provided by IFD, can be seen below.

No injuries were reported from the scene.