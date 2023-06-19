A strong area of low pressure over Kentucky kept skies cloudy and temperatures below average Monday. Scattered showers brought light rain to southeastern Indiana. The showers moved northward, toward to Indianapolis in the afternoon and evening. A few showers will possible south and east of the city this evening.

Scattered showers will continue overnight and become spotty by Tuesday. The weather pattern is going to be unsettled this week with an almost daily small chance for scattered showers. Our next round of steady rainfall and thunderstorms won’t arrive until Friday. The daily chance for rain will keep temperature below average all week long.

Our rainfall deficit for the past three months is now more than six inches below average. Abnormally dry conditions exist over the entire state of Indiana, but locations north are already seeing signs of moderate to severe drought. We officially kick off the summer season on Wednesday, June 21, at 10:58 a.m. The 90 day outlook for the summer is calling for above average temperatures and near average precipitation.

This has been a dry Spring so far.

We’ll have a chance for a few spotty showers Tuesday afternoon.

This will be a mild week with higher humidity than we had last week.

Summer starts in two days.