We’re starting off Tuesday morning with mainly dry conditions and comfortable temperatures. We keep spotty shower chances in the forecast through the day. It’s not a bad idea to have the umbrella with you, just in case you end up under one of these showers. However, don’t worry if you forget it. Most will be completely dry and those that see rain, it will be rather light.

We’ll have mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures rise to the low 80s. It will be breezy too with gusts near 20 mph this afternoon.

More humid conditions are back in play. After a somewhat muggy afternoon on Monday, dew point temperatures have come down to a more “comfortable” range for Tuesday morning. However, these dew point temperatures will be rising again this afternoon, leaving us feeling rather sticky again.

The rain deficit keeps growing. Many locations are now more than 2″ short of the rain we should have seen by this time in the month. With little rain chances in the forecast, these conditions are expected to worsen. Aside from a few spotty showers throughout the week, we aren’t on track for much rain coverage until early next week.

Near seasonal temperatures will hold throughout the week. We really heat up for the weekend. 90s could be making a return in parts of central Indiana Saturday!