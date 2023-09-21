Drought conditions are worsening across central Indiana. We’ve only had 0.26″ of rainfall in Indianapolis since mid August and the month of September is running nearly a 2″ rainfall deficit. The latest Drought Monitor shows Abnormally Dry conditions that have spread across much of the state. There will be an update to the Drought Monitor later Thursday morning and conditions are expected to be worse.

A few showers have developed over the far western side of the state. This will be the primary location for rainfall today. A few isolated showers are expected to move farther east into central Indiana but most won’t see any rain.

Temperatures will rise to near 80° Thursday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. The evening will be pleasant with temperatures only falling to the low 70s by 10 O’clock. If you don’t have plans this evening come out to Victory Field to cheer on the Indianapolis Indians during one of their last home games of the season. Your CBS4 morning team will be there to throw out the first pitch.

We turn brighter to close the work week and the last full day of summer. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s Friday. Autumn begins at 2:05 AM Saturday. The summery warmth, in the 80s, sticks around with us through the weekend. A few showers are possible next week but at this time, totals are still looking minimal, overall.