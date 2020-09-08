Small Indiana businesses concerned headed into the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS — Some small businesses in Indiana feel uncertain headed into the holiday season.

Many are weighing whether to cut back on inventory and others could face total shutdown in a matter of days.

“I’ve been in business 12 years and we did over a million and a half dollars per year and I’m getting ready to shut the doors, possibly,” said Upland Management Services Owner Rick Harris.

His company sets up exhibits for trade shows but those were canceled due to the pandemic.

“Since March 3, my company hasn’t made a penny, so they need to look at the companies that are completely shut down,” said Harris.

He is hoping for another round of the Paycheck Protection Program from Congress and he needs it as soon as possible. Harris runs out of money to pay his employees from his previous PPP loan this week.

“They’re done. They have to go on unemployment,” said Harris.

Even businesses that have been able to open are struggling. Boutique owner Michele Isenhower is trying to decide how much inventory to buy for the holiday season.

“What are people going to spend their money on and what is going to be available to order for us to sell?” said Isenhower.

The Indiana Chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business said optimism is low right now.

“The fourth quarter is really going to be telling for the Indiana small businesses and the national economy,” said State Director Barbara Quandt.

For people like Michele— the community can rally around small businesses to help.

“They might consider instead of getting online and ordering something that they look at their local businesses,” explained Quandt.

But for people like Harris— the federal government is their only hope.

“Congress needs to make small business a priority because the small businesses of this country make the majority of the net new jobs,” said Quandt.