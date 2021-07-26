‘Slow down’: Neighbors want change after speeding car narrowly misses Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS — After a car came only several feet from crashing into a home on Indianapolis’ north side this weekend, neighbors have banded together demanding change.

“Slow down. It’s a residential area. Slow down,” neighbor Rachel Cross said. “If people don’t slow down somebody’s gonna get killed.”

The speed limit along Boulevard Place near West Westfield Boulevard is 30 miles-per-hour in front of Cross’ home, but she says the sign doesn’t do it’s job and cars often go much faster, especially along a curve in the road.

“Doesn’t deter people from turning off of Westfield and just like they’re at the Indy 500. Like they’re taking that curve like the Indy 500,” Cross said. “They can’t make the turn. They’re going so fast they can’t make the turn.”

The turn in question recently sent one car into a yard. It crashed through a fence and came to rest mere inches from an impending tree trunk and feet from the home itself.

“Just recently we’ve had that accident down the street, cars have been totaled, sidewalks have been damaged. Thank God no loss of life yet,” Cross said. “But when I saw that, I was angry. Enough’s enough. Enough’s enough.”

The speeding has become such an issue that neighbors are trying to find solutions to the problem before something worse than a fence is broken.

“We have four little ones — six and under. They love to play here in our driveway,” said Sharon Claretto, a neighbor to the most recent crash and a grandmother. “A lot of cars have ended up in yards. So heaven forbid, you know, our kids be out here when that would happen to happen.”

Claretto has taken matters into her own hands by calling the city, councilors and even the mayor’s office. She says nothing has happened.

“I bought a little ‘slow down’ traffic figurine that I place in the yard when my grandchildren are here, but it’s just not enough. They still, there’s just so many that just ignore it, of course, and go around,” Claretto said. “I don’t have a speed gun, but I’m guessing these cars are going much faster than 30 miles per hour. You basically have to come out here and see what we’re talking about, which I hope the city will.”

They want change in the form of speed bumps, preferably. But they say they’d settle for painted traffic lines throughout the curve where currently there are none.

“We just need to have someone listen to us,” Cross said as a car sped past her. “There you go. We just need to have somebody listen to us.”

CBS4 reached out to the city councilor’s office who covers this district with no response yet.