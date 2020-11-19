Slippery Noodle Inn announces death of owner

INDIANAPOLIS– The owner of “Indiana’s oldest bar,” the Slippery Noodle Inn, has died, according to the bar’s Facebook page.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our proprietor, Hal Yeagy Jr. The Head Noodle will be missed by all and we hope you join us in celebrating the legacy he leaves behind. On behalf of the blues community, decades of patrons and staff, his friends and his family we thank Hal for the music and countless memories. In his honor, drink a cold Budweiser and consider a donation to any of his favorite charities, the American Cancer Society or the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired. We’ll keep the music playing for him.” The Slippery Noodle on Facebook

According to the bar’s website, The Slippery Noodle Inn was originally founded in 1850 as the Tremont House and is “Indiana’s oldest, continually operated bar in the original building.”

Yeagy’s parents, Harold and Lorean Yeagy, purchased the bar in 1963 and gave it its iconic name. Hal took over in 1985 after his father’s death.

“Since that time it has grown from a one room lunch counter into the Midwest’s premiere blues club,” the bar’s website says.

The cause of Yeagy’s death was not immediately disclosed.