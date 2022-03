INDIANAPOLIS – A burst of snow Saturday morning in central Indiana made roads slick.

In Fishers, a serious crash on State Road 37 blocked traffic for part of the morning.

The Lafayette Police Department sent out a press release saying bridges and overpasses are very slick in the area. Its street department crews were called out to treat the affected areas.

