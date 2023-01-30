We are under a Winter Weather Advisory Monday morning across much of central Indiana. This advisory will be in effect until 12 PM today. There have been pockets of snow and sleet moving through the area and there is the possibility of freezing rain. Slick spots are a concern for the morning commute so be sure to use a lot of extra caution and allow some extra time to take it slower on your drive.

This mixed precipitation will be winding down late morning and we turn dry this afternoon.

Temperatures are going to be a big focus today. They will be falling through the day. By the late afternoon, we will have dropped to the mid 20s. Wind chills at this time will have fallen to the teens. By late in the evening, wind chills in the single digits will be likely in many areas.

Prepare for a very cold Tuesday morning. Wind chills out the door will be in the single digits with some falling below zero possible. Fortunately, we get some sunshine back tomorrow but it won’t be enough to really warm those temperatures. We’ll still fall below average for the day as highs only rise to the mid 20s.

The rest of the week is looking rather quiet and we should get a fair amount of sunshine around as well.