We’re transitioning to a drier pattern for the next few days. Warmer air is on the way but we won’t be feeling it until tomorrow. We’re starting off dry and cold Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. Skies are cloudy but these clouds will thin through the day and we will see brighter skies this afternoon. Even with the sunshine, temperatures will still be chilly with highs only in the low 40s this afternoon.

Winds will shift out of the southwest late this evening. Temperatures Thursday morning will start cold, in the low 30s but by the afternoon, we’ll have risen into the mid 50s. It will be a milder day but rather windy too. Gusts will be near 20-25 mph throughout the day.

We turn even milder Friday and Saturday with temperatures that could top out at 60° in the first half of the weekend. However, we’ll be tracking wet weather Saturday. Scattered showers are expected to move in by Saturday morning and continue throughout the day. A few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday evening ahead of the cold front that will bring us another big shift in our temperature department. Temperatures will be falling Sunday and a change over from rain to snow is looking favorable in southeastern Indiana early Sunday morning and may impact parts of central Indiana. Stay tuned!