Sketch released of suspect in abduction, sexual assault case in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police released a sketch of a man wanted for abducting teen girl and sexually assaulting her.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying him.

On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, around 7:30 p.m., a 16-year-old girl was walking in the 3700 block of Breen Drive when she was abducted by an armed man. She said he sexually assaulted her in an older model tan SUV with black leather interior and tinted windows.

The attacker is described as a black man, 5’5”-5’9”, and 230 pounds. The victim said he has black hair, a wide face, and a lazy eye (his right eye looks to the right). His bottom canine teeth stick out more than the rest of the bottom teeth.

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.