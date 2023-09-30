ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – The streets of Zionsville are getting a taste of both music and sports superstardom this Halloween season. But there’s a twist – they’re skeletal superstars! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, or rather, their 12-foot-tall skeletal versions, are turning heads.

Michal Owens is the mastermind behind these larger-than-life skeletal figures. Taylor Swift, affectionately named “Skaylor Swift,” now stands tall on a Zionsville street. The skeleton is in Taylor’s iconic bejeweled blue sequin dress, complete with her trademark blonde hair.

Creating Skaylor Swift wasn’t a simple feat. Owens put in hours of work to ensure every detail was just right. “The hair was a big deal; that’s three wigs sewn together, they had to have the bangs,” Owens explained.

But the spectacle didn’t end with Skaylor Swift. This week, a new addition joined the display – a skeleton donning an ’87 jersey and sporting a mustache, none other than Travis Kelce. The pair appears to be recreating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s newfound connection that made headlines after Taylor attended his game on Sunday.

People are stopping to admire the creativity and snap photos with the skeletal celebrity couple. Owens encourages folks to enjoy the fun, and if it’s not their cup of tea, that’s okay too, because many are finding joy in this enchanting and spooky display.