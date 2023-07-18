If you love McAlister’s sweet tea, July 20 is for you!

McAlister’s Deli is celebrating its 15th annual Free Tea Day on July 20, 2023, by giving customers a free 32 oz. cup of tea.

Customers can choose from the following options: sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, tea with a flavor shot or the new, limited-time PassionBerry flavor.

The offer is available at more than 500 participating McAlister’s locations nationwide. It’s limited to one tea per person during in-store visits. Orders via the McAlister’s Deli app or website are limited to four free teas.

Delivery orders are subject to delivery and convenience fees, while third-party delivery orders are excluded from the offer, the company said.

The first McAlister’s opened in 1989 in Mississippi. Over the years, the chain has grown to more than 500 locations in 28 states.