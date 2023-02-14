RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A juvenile has died in a single-vehicle crash in Losantville Tuesday afternoon.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and medical personnel responded to reports of a vehicle crash at County Road 1100 West involving a white 1997 Buick LeSabre.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver overcorrected while traveling northbound, causing the vehicle to partially veer off the right side of the road. The driver then overcorrected to the left, subsequently losing control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then went off the west side of the road, rolling over multiple times and ejecting the front seat passenger into a nearby field.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was also identified as a juvenile, was flown to Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne for medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.