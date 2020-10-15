Single-day reporting record of 1,962 new coronavirus cases announced in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,962 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 141,212.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between Oct. 11 – Oct. 14.

ISDH also announced 23 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,632. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from Sept. 27 – Oct. 14.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 9.9%, with a cumulative rate of 9.3% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.4%, with a cumulative rate of 5.7% positive.

According to the data, 25,338 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,420,865.

ISDH says 32.6% of ICU beds and 78.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 23,852 cases and 776 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 232 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.